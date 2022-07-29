The Debt Management Office (DMO) has listed a triple-tranche of $4 billion Eurobonds, $1.25 billion Eurobonds and N250 billion Sukuk on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Speaking at the closing Gong Ceremony to commemorate the listing, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola noted that despite the macro-economy challenges, Nigeria’s capital market has remained stronger.

What they are saying

Popoola noted that under the Director-General, DMO, Ms. Patience Oniha, the debt market has seen a lot of innovations on the backdrop of furtherance listing of Eurobond, Sukuk and bonds.

He expressed that the listing, is a testament of Oniha’s leadership skills of which the debt market has benefited tremendously.

Commenting on the listing, Oniha expressed appreciation to the management of NGX for their support and capital market operators for sustaining the secondary market activities.

“So we’re grateful and we want to appeal that you continue to do the good work and support the government as we use the capital market to borrow in a transparent manner to support the implementation of the budgets and other government activities,” Oniha stated.

Commenting also, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Haruna Jalo-Waziri commended the debt office over effective implementation and following due process in infrastructural financing.

He added that capital market stakeholders celebrate achievements that are difficult to achieve, stressing that it is meant to help in the future of the country.

