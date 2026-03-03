The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced plans to auction N1.05 trillion in Treasury Bills on March 5, 2026, offering 91-, 182- and 364-day instruments amid tight liquidity conditions.

The details were contained in an official tender notice issued by the apex bank on behalf of the Debt Management Office (DMO) and obtained by Nairametrics.

The issuance marks the first Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTB) auction following the CBN’s recent rate cut, setting the tone for yield direction in the fixed income market.

According to the notice, the Federal Government will offer N100 billion in 91-day bills, N150 billion in 182-day bills, and N800 billion in 364-day bills. The auction is scheduled to hold on Thursday, March 5, 2026, using the Dutch auction system.

Investors seeking to participate are required to submit bids electronically through the CBN’s Scripless Securities Settlement System (S4).

What the data is saying

The CBN disclosed that all authorized Money Market Dealers must submit their bids electronically via the CBN S4 Web Interface between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The auction results will be announced on the same day.

Each bid must be submitted in multiples of N1,000, subject to a minimum subscription of N50,001,000.

Dealers may submit multiple bids on their own behalf, for non-money market dealers, or for interested members of the investing public.

Successful bidders will receive allotment letters on Thursday, March 5, 2026, with payment due no later than 11:00 a.m. through accounts held with the apex bank.

The CBN added that it reserves the right to reject any bid and may vary the total amount on offer depending on prevailing market conditions.

More insights

By adopting the Dutch auction system, the CBN allows market forces to determine the interest rates, or yields, on the Treasury Bills. Under this structure, investors specify both the amount they wish to purchase and the yield they are willing to accept.

The CBN allocates bills starting from the lowest yield upward until the total offering is fully subscribed.

Successful bidders receive the yields they specified, which may differ across participants.

Aggressive bids may secure full allocation at lower returns, while higher yield demands increase the risk of partial or rejected bids.

The S4 Web Interface enables electronic bid submission, reducing errors and ensuring transparency in the auction process.

This combination of the Dutch auction framework and the S4 system promotes competitive pricing and ensures that stop rates reflect actual market demand.

Why this matters

This auction is the first NTB sale following the CBN’s major rate cut at the conclusion of its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting last week.

Market operators and analysts welcomed the policy easing as timely, citing a sustained deflationary trend

The deployment of the Dutch auction system, replacing rate fixing, signals a shift toward market-driven pricing.

Centralised electronic auctions enhance monetary policy transmission through clearer price discovery.

The elimination of physical or proxy bid submissions reduces discretionary influences in the primary market.

Treasury Bills and government bonds remain critical instruments for fiscal financing and interest rate benchmarking.

As a result, bid flows and rate acceptance outcomes are expected to more closely reflect prevailing policy direction and liquidity conditions.

What you should know

The CBN’s S4 platform digitises bid submission, allocation, and settlement within a unified regulatory framework, while the Dutch auction system strengthens price discovery and transparency.

This development aligns with the apex bank’s broader financial market reforms aimed at allowing demand and supply dynamics to determine pricing outcomes.

The CBN is now firmly positioned at the centre of primary market execution through a centralized digital platform.

The transition to a dealer-neutral system is designed to eliminate structural inefficiencies in the government’s securities market.

The framework enhances transparency by removing manual or discretionary elements from the allocation process.

With N1.05 trillion on offer, investors will closely watch whether yields moderate, hold steady, or rise in response to demand patterns.

The outcome of the March 5 auction is expected to provide early signals on fixed income market sentiment following the CBN’s recent policy easing.