An FCT High Court has granted bail to the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, and three others over alleged N109.5 billion fraud.

Ruling on the bail application on Thursday, Justice Adeyemi Ajayi, adopted all the terms and conditions of the administrative bail earlier granted by the EFCC.

Recall Justice Adeyemi Ajayi had ordered the remand of Mr Idris and the other defendants at the Kuje correctional facility following their arraignment.

Backstory

On May 16, 2022, Mr Idris was arrested by the EFCC over alleged diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

According to EFCC, he was arrested as a result of his failure to honour invitations by the commission to respond to issues connected to the alleged fraudulent acts.

He was subsequently suspended from office by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

EFCC accused Idris of diverting those funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates, adding that they were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

He was later released by the EFCC on administrative bail with his passport, in the possession of the EFCC.

On July 22, Mr Idris was arraigned alongside the three others on a 14-count charge bordering on alleged stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109.4 billion.

Chris Uche, SAN, thereafter prayed court to permit his client to continue enjoying the administrative bail he was granted by the EFCC.

He submitted that the offence his client was charged with, is bailable and not a capital offence.

However, Rotimi Jacobs, EFCC’s counsel in response argued that the administration bail ended when the defendants were charged to court.

Justice Adeyemi who held that the court is not a puppet to dance to the rhythm of public opinions, ordered the remand of the defendants at the Kuje facility.

What happened in court

While Mr Idris’ lawyer asked the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms as the offence he was charged with was not a capital offence.

Though counsel to the other defendants aligned with the submission of Mr Idris counsel, EFCC counsel opposed the application for bail

Though counsel to the other defendants aligned with the submission of Mr Idris counsel, EFCC counsel opposed the application for bail

Mr Rotimi Jacobs, (SAN) reminded the court that misappropriation of public funds by public officers is likened to genocide, a crime against humanity.

He told the court to take judicial notice on the fact that bail is regulated by the court under Administration of Criminal Justice Act ( ACJA).

He noted that though the offence is not capital, but it is weighty.

After listening to the submissions of all counsel in the matter, She adjourned ruling in the bail applications until Thursday.

What the judge ruled

Justice Adeyemi in her ruling adopted all the terms and conditions of the administrative bail granted by the EFCC upon his release from their custody.

“In line with the due process and supremacy of the law, the Defendants are still entitled to bail, irrespective of the enormity of the allegations against them.

“The EFCC did not in any of its processes, stated that the Defendants misbehaved while on administrative bail”, the court ruled.

