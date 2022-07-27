Facebook co-founder and internet entrepreneur, Mark Zuckerberg, and his wife have quietly sold their San Franciso home in an off-market deal worth $31 million. This is the largest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year.

In 2012, Zuckerberg purchased the home in San Fransico for $10 million. Located in the Dolores Heights neighbourhood, the home spans over 7,300 square feet. He spent a further $1.8 million on renovations on the property originally made in 1928.

It is unclear how many bedrooms and bathrooms the house had after the renovations but according to the permit records, he replaced the slate roof with a glass roof deck, remodelled the bathrooms and kitchen, and made the property fire and earthquake safe, installed air conditioning, and renovated the windows.

Other estates owned by Mark Zuckerberg include:

Palo Alto, California

Acquired for $50.8 million, Mark Zuckerberg owns about 1.83 acres of land in Palo Alto, California.

The homes span almost 20,000 square feet with 15 bedrooms and more than 16 bathrooms.

The primary home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms in a 5,617 square-foot space.

He bought the primary home in 2011, before he got married to Chan.

Kauai, Hawaii | Over $200 million

Zuckerberg has the most land in Hawai – 1,400 acres.

All the land he has acquired there is over $200 million.

In 2014, Zuckerberg spent $116 million on 707 acres including most of Pila’a beach and Kahu’aina Plantation, which included a 6,100-square-foot house with a 16-car garage and offices and security headquarters. He walled-up access to the beach which drew criticism from residents.

In 2017, Zuckerberg came up more scrutiny when he filed quiet-title lawsuits to buy pockets of land within his estate. The land in question is called “Kuleana parcels”. They were landlocked patches of land that were granted to native Hawaiian tenant farmers in 1850 and handed down through generations.

Zuckerberg withdrew the lawsuits after public backlash, but he still spent $45.3 million on 89 acres spanning at least 12 kuleana parcels.

In March, the couple spent $53 million to add 600 more acres to their portfolio.

Lake Tahoe, California

In 2018, Zuckerberg spent $59 million on two Lake Tahoe homes — the Brushwood and Carousel estates. Combined, the estates span almost 10 acres.

The Brushwood estate has a 5,322-square-foot, six-bedroom, five-bathroom home on 6 acres of land. It also has about 400 feet of lakefront, a private pier, patios, a guest house and a garage, according to permit.

The Brushwood house is famous for hosting an Oscar de la Renta fashion show and the Lake Tahoe summer music festival, according to Realtor.com.

The Carousel estate has a home with eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms on 3.5 acres. It has 200 feet of lakefront, a marina-style pier, a breezeway and a two-car garage, plus a guesthouse and a caretaker’s apartment, according to Realtor.com and permits records.

While there is no clear motivation for the move to sell the house, it’s evident that the billionaire has no shortage of options to move to if he decides to not acquire any new property in San Fransico.

