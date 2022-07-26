Access Bank has attained the MSECB Management System Certiﬁcate for its exemplary commitment to sustainable business continuity. The bank is the ﬁrst ﬁnancial institution to be certiﬁed against the Compliance Management System ISO 37301:2021 standard.

Published in April 2021, the ISO 37301 Compliance Management System seeks to provide a certiﬁable global benchmark for compliance systems.

What Does This Mean For Access Bank?

Getting certiﬁed against this standard builds trust with the bank’s internal and external stakeholders. It demonstrates the institution’s commitment to avoid the scandals and the scrutiny that can come with noncompliance.

With this certiﬁcation, Access Bank sets itself apart, enhances its reputation, and gains an edge against the competition. The partners and the public can rest easy, assured that compliance risks are well managed and that Access Bank is committed to promoting responsible environmental stewardship and socially responsible development.

By achieving this remarkable feat, Access Bank shows that it complies with international standards, which include contributing to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 8, 16, and 11; promoting sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all.

The SDGs also address creating peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, providing access to justice for all, building eﬀective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels, as well as making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, and resilient.

According to the Managing Director of Access Bank Plc., Roosevelt Ogbonna, “This certiﬁcation demonstrates that the Bank’s Board of Directors and Management are committed to meeting internationally accepted standards in our global banking operations, particularly in the areas of sustainability and compliance. We believe that attaining this global standard would

serve to deepen the trust that our stakeholders have in our institution as we continue to innovatively bridge worlds and connect customers to opportunities.”

The certiﬁcation, valid for three years, is subject to satisfactory surveillance audits and will also be used as a management measuring tool. The tool will evaluate Access Bank’s business continuity policies, operations, sustainability practices, and management compliance systems.