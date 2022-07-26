The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has nominated four persons for appointment as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday read the president’s request during plenary which was contained in a letter dated July 21, 2022.

The president noted that the request was brought pursuant to section 10(3)(a) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

The nominees are:

Mr Adeola Adetunji (South-West).

Prof. Mike Obadan (South-South),

Prof. Justitia Nnabuko (South-East),

Prof. Ummu Jalingo (North-East).

More details soon…

