President Muhammadu Buhari has in a letter written to the Senate asked the upper legislative chamber to screen and subsequently confirm Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The president’s request is contained in a letter written to the Senate and read on Tuesday during the plenary session by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, where he asked them to confirm Ariwoola as the substantive CJN.

Ariwoola has been operating in an acting capacity since the sudden resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad over a month ago.

President Buhari in his correspondent to the Senate said that the letter was in accordance with section one (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

What you should know

Recall that on June 27, Justice Tanko Muhammad tendered his resignation as the 16th Chief Justice of Nigeria on health grounds.

This came a few days after justices of the Supreme Court in a protest letter addressed to Tanko Muhammad that went viral, accused him of financial mismanagement as well as pointed out poor welfare and various other challenges within the apex court.

Following Tanko’s resignation, Justice Ariwoola, who was the most senior judge at the Supreme Court was subsequently sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Buhari.