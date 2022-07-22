Despite the completion of the system upgrade on its billing and vending infrastructure and the restoration of suspended services, some customers of Ikeja Electric are still experiencing some difficulties in purchasing energy tokens.

Recall that about a week ago, Ikeja Electric announced the shutdown of its customers’ billing and vending channels and infrastructures for 48 hours between July 15 and July 17, 2022, to enable it to carry out a system upgrade.

It said, ‘’The upgrade will enhance easy customer access to account statement, improve customer experience with simple user interface, provide robust payment channels for ease of energy vending and settlement of bills amongst others.”

Ikeja Electric in the notice advised its customers to buy energy ahead of the shutdown as they might not be able to access necessary information, vending and data, among other functions.

Earlier this week, the management of the DisCo had advised customers having difficulties in purchasing energy tokens through the Quickteller payment channel to use other payment channels and agents.

The following are underlisted platforms where customers can purchase energy tokens for Ikeja Electric:

PAYORBORO

Kindly visit https://www.payorboro.com/Power/ and follow the below steps:

Click on buy power on the top left of your screen

Select the Ikeja electric logo and fill out the necessary details on the open fields

Click on the continue option

option Select mode of payment (USSD, BANK TRANSFER, DEBIT CARD ETC) and proceed with payment

IE WEBSITE

Kindly visit https://ie-payments.com/ and follow the below steps:

Fill out the required details in the drop box

Select payment method (Debit card)

Confirm payment and click submit

Tokens will be automatically sent to the mobile number inputted

BUYPOWER

Kindly visit https://powernow.com.ng/ and follow the below steps:

Click on buy power or download the App and follow the below steps

Select the Ikeja electric logo and fill out the necessary details on the open fields

Click on the continue option

option Preview details for verification and Click confirm

Tokens will be automatically sent to the mobile number inputted

IE PINS

Kindly visit the IE website https://www.iepins.com.ng/ and follow the below steps:

Click on the “ pay bills ” option

” option Input your meter/account number

Input your scratch card pin (you can combine multiple pins by separating each pin with comma).

Submit and Print receipt upon successful payment.

QUICKTELLER

Kindly visit www.quickteller.com or download the App and follow the below steps:

Click on the pay bill modules.

Select utilities and select your designated disco (Ikeja electric)

Select payment (postpaid or prepaid)

Confirm payment and click submit

MOBILE BANKING APP

Open the mobile banking app

Select payments

Select Electricity payment

Fill the blank fields (Selecting IKEDC)

Confirm details and proceed.

Tokens will be sent to mobile number filled

SMART CARD

Slot in your card

Select the Ikeja electric option

Select your name and press enter

Input your mobile number (Number registered on the meter)

Select token amount to be purchased

Remove your smart card and input your Atm card

Input your Atm pin

Re-insert the smart card (if Atm deduction shows approved)

Print out your receipt

ATM PAYMENT

After slotting in your card:

Click on quick teller

Select bill payments/ utilities

Select electricity bill payment

Select Ikeja electric

Select mode of payment (Postpaid / prepaid)

Input the necessary details (Meter/account number, telephone number for token to be sent)

Select proceed.

Tokens are either printed on the receipt or sent via sms.

POS PAYMENT

Customers are advised to visit any authorized POS merchant and request to either make bill payment or make recharge for loading of their prepaid meter. Customers will be needing

Prepaid meter/account number

Valid mobile number

Email address