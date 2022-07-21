When it comes to internet usage in Nigeria, one of the worst nightmares for subscribers is running out of data, especially in the middle of an important task. On daily basis, the telecoms regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) receives a barrage of complaints from subscribers on how their data are being quickly exhausted.
Oftentimes, the complaints are about how a one-month data subscription gets exhausted in one week. While the blames are pushed on the service providers, many forget to take cognizance of the fact that their smartphones and other smart devices consume data every second even when they are not in use. The problem also stems from the fact that most Internet Service Providers, including the mobile network operators in the country, are offering capped data services.
Interestingly, there are a few ISPs that are currently offering unlimited internet service which Nigerians can take advantage of to avoid getting cut off 2 weeks after subscribing to a one-month plan.
The caveat to these unlimited plans, however, is what the ISPs call Fair Usage Policy (FUP). The FUP means that there is a certain threshold of your usage within the unlimited period where the speed you get becomes lower but you will still continue to have access to the internet.
For instance, if your one-month unlimited subscription has a 40GB FUP, it means that you will enjoy the best speed until you used up 40GB, after which the speed you get is reduced.
Here are the top 5 ISPs currently offering unlimited plans. They are ranked based on the affordability of their plans:
NTEL
NTEL has one of the best and most affordable unlimited data plans in Nigeria today and there are a lot of options to choose from. It also has the cheapest price for the best value for money. Although NTEL is a great network, it currently has a shortcoming in terms of limited network coverage. For now, NTEL is only available in some areas of Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. So, before subscribing to its service, you need to first confirm if it has coverage in your area.
The company offers various unlimited data plans which include:
Unlimited Daily
- Perfect for individuals who need unlimited data for specific tasks over a short period of time.
- Subscribe for only N1,500
- Valid for 2 days
- A Fair Use Policy (FUP) of 10GB applies to this plan.
Unlimited Weekly
- Ideal for individuals who wish to enjoy unlimited Internet access without a long-term commitment.
- Subscribe for only N5,200 weekly
- Valid for 7 days
- A Fair Use Policy (FUP) of 40GB applies to this plan
Unlimited Family
- Perfect for multiple users at home or on the road.
- Subscribe for only N18,500 monthly
- Valid for 30 days
- A Fair Use Policy (FUP) of 150GB applies to this plan
Unlimited Exclusive
- This is ideal for people that engage in endless downloads
- This Plan has No Throttle, No Cap, No FUP!
- Subscribe for only N25,000 monthly
- Valid for 30 days
Unlimited 90
- This is a long-term plan for 3 months
- Subscribe for only N51,000 Every 3 Months
- Enjoy high-speed Internet access
- Valid for 90 Days
- A Fair Use Policy (FUP) of 450GB applies to this plan
Smile Communications
Smile Communications is also offering one of the best-unlimited data packages with excellent speed in areas where it has network coverage. The ISP currently has network coverage in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja, Benin City, Kaduna, Onitsha and Asaba. Smile has different unlimited plans, which include:
Unlimited Lite
- Gives you Unlimited access to the internet at 8Mbps
- It costs 12,000 Naira per month
- FUP is 40GB
- Speed gets throttled to 512 Kbps after 40GB
Unlimited Essential
- Default speed for Unlimited essential is up to 8Mbps
- It costs 18,000 Naira per month
- FUP is 100GB
- speed reduces to 512kbps after 100GB
Freedom 3mbps
- Gives you Unlimited access to the internet with Data speed of up to 3Mbps
- It has a 30days validity period
- It costs 25,000 Naira
- FUP is 180GB
- Speed reduces to 512kbps after 180GB
Spectranet
Spectranet currently has the largest number of subscribers among the ISPs in Nigeria. This is not surprising because the company is one of the oldest internet service providers in the country and has been doing well in delivering the best speed. It is also among the few ISPs offering unlimited service in Nigeria. The ISP currently covers Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, and Port-Harcourt. Spectranet’s unlimited plans include:
Unlimited Gold Plan
- Gives unlimited access for 1 month
- It costs N18,999 per month
- FUP is 125GB
- Speed reduces to 512 kbps speed post 125GB
Unlimited Diamond Plan
- This costs N20,000 per month
- Speed @ 4Mbps
- FUP is 200GB
- Speed reduces to 512 kbps speed post 200GB
Cool link
Cool link provides high-speed and affordable internet service using satellite. This means that its service is available anywhere in Nigeria. Cool link’s broadband service is beamed from its satellite in space, giving you higher speeds than most terrestrial services (radio, 4G and fibre).
The company is also offering different packages of unlimited plans which include:
Unlimited 20
- Unlimited data for 30 days
- 20Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds
- It costs N6,900 per month
- FUP is 10GB
- Beyond 10GB, download speed reduces to 4Mbps
- Beyond 15GB, download speed reduces to 1Mbps
- Free night browsing (10 p.m. to 6 a. m.) at full speed
Unlimited 25
- 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds
- It costs N9,900
- FUP is 20GB at up to 25Mbps
- Beyond 20GB, download speed reduces to 5Mbps
- Beyond 30GB, download speed reduces to 1Mbps
- Free night access (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
Unlimited 30
- 30Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds
- It costs N14, 900 per month
- FUP is 30GB at up to 30Mbps
- Beyond 30GB, download speed reduces to 6Mbps
- Beyond 45GB, download speed reduces to 1Mbps
- Free night access (10 p.m. to 6 a.m)
Swift
Swift is another network that offers unlimited internet data in Nigeria. Swift is also stable in areas where they have good coverage. Before you choose Swift as your preferred unlimited data provider, you need to confirm if the network speed is stable in your area as the company does not have a link on its website that shows its coverage areas. Unlike other ISPs, Swift does not reveal its fair usage policy to its customers. Its unlimited plans include:
SWIFT Unlimited Weekly
- Unlimited access for 7 days
- It costs N6,500.00
SWIFT Unlimited Supreme
- Unlimited access for 30 days
- It costs N25,000.00
- The company has also introduced special unlimited plans for weekends.
