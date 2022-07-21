When it comes to internet usage in Nigeria, one of the worst nightmares for subscribers is running out of data, especially in the middle of an important task. On daily basis, the telecoms regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) receives a barrage of complaints from subscribers on how their data are being quickly exhausted.

Oftentimes, the complaints are about how a one-month data subscription gets exhausted in one week. While the blames are pushed on the service providers, many forget to take cognizance of the fact that their smartphones and other smart devices consume data every second even when they are not in use. The problem also stems from the fact that most Internet Service Providers, including the mobile network operators in the country, are offering capped data services.

Interestingly, there are a few ISPs that are currently offering unlimited internet service which Nigerians can take advantage of to avoid getting cut off 2 weeks after subscribing to a one-month plan.

The caveat to these unlimited plans, however, is what the ISPs call Fair Usage Policy (FUP). The FUP means that there is a certain threshold of your usage within the unlimited period where the speed you get becomes lower but you will still continue to have access to the internet.

For instance, if your one-month unlimited subscription has a 40GB FUP, it means that you will enjoy the best speed until you used up 40GB, after which the speed you get is reduced.

Here are the top 5 ISPs currently offering unlimited plans. They are ranked based on the affordability of their plans:

NTEL

NTEL has one of the best and most affordable unlimited data plans in Nigeria today and there are a lot of options to choose from. It also has the cheapest price for the best value for money. Although NTEL is a great network, it currently has a shortcoming in terms of limited network coverage. For now, NTEL is only available in some areas of Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. So, before subscribing to its service, you need to first confirm if it has coverage in your area.

The company offers various unlimited data plans which include:

Unlimited Daily

Perfect for individuals who need unlimited data for specific tasks over a short period of time.

Subscribe for only N1,500

Valid for 2 days

A Fair Use Policy (FUP) of 10GB applies to this plan.

Unlimited Weekly

Ideal for individuals who wish to enjoy unlimited Internet access without a long-term commitment.

Subscribe for only N5,200 weekly

Valid for 7 days

A Fair Use Policy (FUP) of 40GB applies to this plan

Unlimited Family

Perfect for multiple users at home or on the road.

Subscribe for only N18,500 monthly

Valid for 30 days

A Fair Use Policy (FUP) of 150GB applies to this plan

Unlimited Exclusive

This is ideal for people that engage in endless downloads

This Plan has No Throttle, No Cap, No FUP!

Subscribe for only N25,000 monthly

Valid for 30 days

Unlimited 90

This is a long-term plan for 3 months

Subscribe for only N51,000 Every 3 Months

Enjoy high-speed Internet access

Valid for 90 Days

A Fair Use Policy (FUP) of 450GB applies to this plan

Smile Communications

Smile Communications is also offering one of the best-unlimited data packages with excellent speed in areas where it has network coverage. The ISP currently has network coverage in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja, Benin City, Kaduna, Onitsha and Asaba. Smile has different unlimited plans, which include:

Unlimited Lite

Gives you Unlimited access to the internet at 8Mbps

It costs 12,000 Naira per month

FUP is 40GB

Speed gets throttled to 512 Kbps after 40GB

Unlimited Essential

Default speed for Unlimited essential is up to 8Mbps

It costs 18,000 Naira per month

FUP is 100GB

speed reduces to 512kbps after 100GB

Freedom 3mbps

Gives you Unlimited access to the internet with Data speed of up to 3Mbps

It has a 30days validity period

It costs 25,000 Naira

FUP is 180GB

Speed reduces to 512kbps after 180GB

Spectranet

Spectranet currently has the largest number of subscribers among the ISPs in Nigeria. This is not surprising because the company is one of the oldest internet service providers in the country and has been doing well in delivering the best speed. It is also among the few ISPs offering unlimited service in Nigeria. The ISP currently covers Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, and Port-Harcourt. Spectranet’s unlimited plans include:

Unlimited Gold Plan

Gives unlimited access for 1 month

It costs N18,999 per month

FUP is 125GB

Speed reduces to 512 kbps speed post 125GB

Unlimited Diamond Plan

This costs N20,000 per month

Speed @ 4Mbps

FUP is 200GB

Speed reduces to 512 kbps speed post 200GB

Cool link

Cool link provides high-speed and affordable internet service using satellite. This means that its service is available anywhere in Nigeria. Cool link’s broadband service is beamed from its satellite in space, giving you higher speeds than most terrestrial services (radio, 4G and fibre).

The company is also offering different packages of unlimited plans which include:

Unlimited 20

Unlimited data for 30 days

20Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds

It costs N6,900 per month

FUP is 10GB

Beyond 10GB, download speed reduces to 4Mbps

Beyond 15GB, download speed reduces to 1Mbps

Free night browsing (10 p.m. to 6 a. m.) at full speed

Unlimited 25

25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds

It costs N9,900

FUP is 20GB at up to 25Mbps

Beyond 20GB, download speed reduces to 5Mbps

Beyond 30GB, download speed reduces to 1Mbps

Free night access (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Unlimited 30

30Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds

It costs N14, 900 per month

FUP is 30GB at up to 30Mbps

Beyond 30GB, download speed reduces to 6Mbps

Beyond 45GB, download speed reduces to 1Mbps

Free night access (10 p.m. to 6 a.m)

Swift

Swift is another network that offers unlimited internet data in Nigeria. Swift is also stable in areas where they have good coverage. Before you choose Swift as your preferred unlimited data provider, you need to confirm if the network speed is stable in your area as the company does not have a link on its website that shows its coverage areas. Unlike other ISPs, Swift does not reveal its fair usage policy to its customers. Its unlimited plans include:

SWIFT Unlimited Weekly

Unlimited access for 7 days

It costs N6,500.00

SWIFT Unlimited Supreme

Unlimited access for 30 days

It costs N25,000.00

The company has also introduced special unlimited plans for weekends.