The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 12 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 52,122.00 points to reflect a growth of 0.12% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 22.02%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N35 billion.

At the close of the market on Thursday, the 21st of July 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.11 trillion.

The market breadth closed negative as MULTIVERSE led 13 gainers and 22 losers, topped by INTERBREWS at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 9,405.56 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

MULTIVERSE up +9.55% to close at N1.95

CORNERST up +9.09% to close at N0.72

REGALINS up + 8.00 % to close at N0.27

AIICO up + 4.92 % to close at N0.64

LEARNAFRCA up + 4.00% to close at N2.60

NGX Top ASI losers

INTBREW down – 9.17% to close at N 4.95

CAVERTON down – 8.80% to close at N 1.14

RTBRISCOE down – 8.33% to close at N 0.44

CHAMS down – 7.41% to close at N 0.25

LASACO down – 7.34% to close at N 1.01

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

GTCO – 33,849,430

UBA – 14,238,206

UACN – 12,469,583

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N707,710,032.45

ZENITHBANK – N207,888,818.90

MTNN – N176,528,339.40

Market sentiment trend towards the bear with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 13 gainers surpassed 22 losers.