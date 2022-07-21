The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Thursday revealed that only 378,639 of the 1,761,338 who sat for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) scored 200 and above.

This was made known by JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, during the 2022 policy meeting which was chaired by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Giving a further breakdown of the 2022 UTME results, Oloyede pointed out that a total of 378,639 scored above 200; 520,596 candidates scored 190 and above; 704,991 scored 180 and above; 934,103 scored 170 and above, while 1,192, 057 scored 160 and above.

Oloyede also noted that the examination body allowed candidates with awaiting results to register for the 2022 UTME.

He said, “JAMB allowed awaiting results candidates to register and sit for the 2022 UTME. These candidates can’t be considered for admission on awaiting result status. They must present their O’level results on the board’s portal before the commencement of admissions.’’

What you should know

Recall that in May 14, 2022, JAMB announced the release of the results of candidates who sat for the just concluded 2022 UTME, with about 1.7 million candidates reported to have taken part in the examination nationwide in 755 registered computer-based centres.

The examination body while releasing the results of the examination, had warned candidates against desperate fraudsters who will send all kinds of messages on how to check their results through different means from the one directed by JAMB.

The JAMB registrar, Oloyede, had earlier today disclosed that an Ekiti state indigene scored the highest score during the 2022 UTME examinations conducted by the board.