The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Umar Yahaya as the Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.

The Senate confirmed Mr Yahaya on Wednesday during plenary following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

Recall President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter dated June 3, brought pursuant to Section 77(5) of the Finance Act 2020, sought the senate to confirm Mr Yahaya’s nomination.

What the Senate committee is saying

Senator Uba Sani (APC Kaduna) the chairman of the committee said the appointment was in accordance with the provisions of Section 77(5) of the Finance Act, 2020.

He said Mr Yahaya possessed the academic qualifications, technical knowledge and professional experience to be appointed Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.

He noted that during the screening process, the panel did not receive any petition against Mr Yahaya’s nomination.

He also revealed that Mr Yahaya was cleared by the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and that he also possesses the Code of Conduct Acknowledgement slip.