The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Umar Yahaya as the Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.
The Senate confirmed Mr Yahaya on Wednesday during plenary following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.
Recall President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter dated June 3, brought pursuant to Section 77(5) of the Finance Act 2020, sought the senate to confirm Mr Yahaya’s nomination.
What the Senate committee is saying
- Senator Uba Sani (APC Kaduna) the chairman of the committee said the appointment was in accordance with the provisions of Section 77(5) of the Finance Act, 2020.
- He said Mr Yahaya possessed the academic qualifications, technical knowledge and professional experience to be appointed Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.
- He noted that during the screening process, the panel did not receive any petition against Mr Yahaya’s nomination.
- He also revealed that Mr Yahaya was cleared by the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and that he also possesses the Code of Conduct Acknowledgement slip.
