RelatedPosts No Content Available

Leading HR consulting firm, Proten International has launched its candidate assessment platform, “PAss”, to the general public.

Proten Assessment (PAss) provides an unlimited number of testing options ranging from logical, aptitude, essay, multiple choice, mathematical, coding, job-based to even academic subjects and a host of others.

These tests are administered via the online examination platform that powers PAss by a remote proctoring system that monitors candidate’s browning behaviour to eliminate possibilities of malpractice.

Other benefits of PAss include cloud storage of submissions to prevent data loss in the event of internet outage or interruption, formula editor interface for mathematical calculations, multilingual setup, automated and real-time assessment evaluation, as well as deep reporting and recommendations.

PAss and the HR Industry

In today’s HR and recruitment industry, greater relevance is placed on skills and competence, rather than resume and certifications. Data from recent studies have shown that up to 78% of resumes are misleading and up to 46% contain actual lies.

This trend, therefore, warrants the need for both job and academic candidates to go through some form of competency assessment during the selection process.

It is in line with reversing this trend that Proten International launched its candidate assessment service, PAss.

According to the MD/CEO of Proten International, Mr. Ope Onaboye, “The goal of PAss is to help employers, businesses and education providers make better and less costly selection decisions by conducting skill and competency assessments.”

When asked what unique impact PAss would make in the industry, Ope replied, “PAss is now the first candidate assessment platform in Nigeria to explore a pay-as-you-use pricing model. We’ve also expanded the use-cases to not just recruiters, but also enabling schools conduct exams and NGOs or scholarship boards conduct tests. These innovations will surely democratise and disrupt the industry because PAss is truly for everyone.”

The importance of making better selection decisions through competency assessments cannot be over-emphasised and Proten International believes that PAss is designed to efficiently meet this need and offer more innovative solutions.

Proten International is offering a limited free demo of Pass which can be requested here.