Nigeria’s retail giant, Access Bank, will be rewarding customers this summer with millions of Naira, smartphones and other amazing prizes in the AccessMore mega rewards.

The AccessMore campaign which was unveiled in June 2022 will run till the end of August 2022 and it is open to customers and non-customers of Access Bank.

According to Rob Giles, Senior Retail Advisor, Access bank, “The launch of the campaign is part of the bank’s strategy to drive easy, effective and rewarding banking using the AccessMore mobile app to carry out essential transactions like paying bills, purchase airtime, funds transfer and exploring other unique features of the app.

It’s summertime and everyone is either on or planning vacations, looking at travel destinations, buying tickets for music concerts, renewing subscriptions to video streaming services, shopping for groceries etc. Access Bank has tapped into these summertime activities with the AccessMore Mega rewards as customers have something More to vibe to during the season.

The steps to take to enjoy Rewards on the app are quite easy. Simply download the AccessMore app, register (signup) and opt into Access Rewards & Referrals on the app to get a 100points. Each complete referral you make earn you additional 100 points. Once you onboard 20 – 30 new people onto the AccessMore app, you get 2000 – 3000 points, respectively and this qualifies you for a chance to win cash prizes of up to N1million. Customers can also stand a chance to win iPhone 13 phones, and other cash prizes of N100,000 and N50,000 and other amazing rewards. The great thing is, the more you transact, the more points you earn,” Rob concluded.

The Access Bank AccessMore app is a unique payment application built on cutting-edge technology, offering tailored and personalized services and excellent customer experience. The app is easy to use and is available for download on Android PlayStore and iOS Store.

To know more on how to download the AccessMore app and steps to take to qualify to win amazing prizes, please click HERE