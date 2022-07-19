Nine-time African Women Cup of Nations champions, Super Falcons came up short against the host nation, Morocco in the semi-final played on Monday, 19th of July.

The Super Falcons played out their hearts after receiving two red cards in the second half of the match. They lost 5-4 on penalties against Morocco after 1-1 full-time draw.

The Super Falcons will be fighting for a third-place finish in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) where they will face off with Zambia on Friday, 22nd of July.

How much will the Super Falcons earn?

The overall prize money of the women’s competition has been increased by a total of 150% from $975,000 to $2.4million with the winner of this year’s edition of the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations set to pocket a whopping sum of $500,000 with a 150% increase to the previous $200,000 as confirmed in a statement by CAF.

The Super Falcons will receive a total of $400,000 as prize money at the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) following their elimination in the semi-final stage. Reaching the quarter-final stages guaranteed the Super Falcons a sum of $175,000 in prize money and will also receive a sum of $225,000 in prize money for their elimination in the semi-final stage making up a total of $400,000 at the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

What you should know

Super Falcons’ quarter-final win against Cameroon also secured them a ticket to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

The 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) kicked off on the 2nd of July with the host nation, Morocco playing against Burkina Faso at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. The tournament will end on the 23rd of July with Morocco and South Africa being the finalists.

The 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations, officially known as the 2022 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is the 14th edition of the biennial African international women’s football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football.