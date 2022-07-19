The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has announced the extradition of one Fatade Idowu Olamilekan to the United States over alleged $3.5 million fraud.

This was made known by the EFCC in a statement on their official Facebook page on Tuesday. The statement noted that Mr Olamilekan is a wire fraud suspect who has been on the wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to EFCC, Olamilekan was extradited on July 14, to the United States for allegedly stealing over Three Million, Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars ($3.5 million) worth of equipment in various cities across the US.

What EFCC is saying

The EFCC said Mr Olamilekan’s extradition was coordinated following “A notice from the FBI New York through the US Legal Attache for his role in impersonating various cities, state and academic institutions across the United States.

“Fatade was indicted by a grand jury in the Southern District of New York for offences of wire fraud, interstate transportation of stolen property and identity theft.

News continues after this ad

“The suspect was arrested on September 30, 2021, by operatives of the EFCC and his extradition trial commenced sometime in November 2021 before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

“On May 1, 2022, the Judge granted the request to extradite the suspect to the United States to answer to the criminal charges against him.

News continues after this ad

“Upon his arrival in the United States, the suspect is billed to appear before a United States District Court.”

In case you missed it

Recall a few months ago the EFCC in a sting operation with INTERPOL National Central Bureaus (NCBs) and law enforcement in 11 countries across Southeast Asia arrested three suspected Nigerian scammers.

According to the EFCC, the three Nigerians used a technology called Remote Access Trojan (RAT) to redirect financial transactions, stealing confidential online connection details from corporate organizations, which includes oil and gas companies in South East Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

The Interpol also arrested James Junior Aliyu, a 28-year-old Nigerian, with the assistance of members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) for allegedly defrauding dozens of United States citizens of money totalling $12 million.