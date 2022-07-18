The Kano State Government has announced a ban on the operations of tricycles popularly known as A Daidata Sahu from 10:00pm – 6:00am with effect from Thursday, July 21, 2022.

This enforcement of this measure is part of the efforts by the state government to ensure the security of lives and property across the state.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Kano state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who confirmed that a decision on the prohibition on the operations of the tricycles within the stipulated period was reached at the end of the state security meeting.

The commissioner urged tricycle riders to comply and stop operating at the stipulated hours as security agents would enforce the ban without compromise.

What you should know

The high rate of criminal activities has been prevalent across the country, especially in some parts of the north.

Hoodlums and some criminal gangs have reportedly been using tricycles to perpetuate their nefarious activities in the state.

The restriction of operations and sometimes ban on tricycles had been adopted by certain states such as Lagos, and Kogi to curb the activities of armed robbers and other perpetrators of nefarious acts.

The Lagos State Government have been very firm with its ban on tricycles and even commercial motorcycle operators in certain local governments of the state after a sound engineer, David Imoh, was allegedly lynched to death by motorcycle riders in the Lekki area of the state over a fare dispute.