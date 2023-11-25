The Federal Government has announced that 160 low-cost housing units under the National Housing Programme (NHP), have been completed at Jaba in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano state.

This was disclosed by the Controller of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Mr Sunusi Umar-Dange, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

According to Umar-Dange, the partnership between the Federal government and NHP in Kano was to provide affordable 1, 2, and 3-bedroom flats that feature the necessary infrastructure a living home needs.

“Kano State is one of the beneficiaries of the program, which consists of 1, two, and three bedrooms, with all necessary infrastructural facilities.”

The controller also mentioned that Phase 3 of the project, which consists of 100 units of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom flats is ongoing at Katsinawa in Ungogo local government area of the state.

How to become a beneficiary of the housing scheme

Umar-Dange disclosed that the partnership between the Federal Government and NHP was to provide affordable housing that is easily accessible to Nigerians.

The controller disclosed that interested individuals and organizations can arrange with any primary mortgage institution to subscribe to the housing scheme.

“These houses are reasonably affordable to most Nigerians and if they are not able to pay immediately, we encourage them on the best approach.

“Interested Nigerians can arrange with any of the primary mortgage institutions, especially if they are contributors to the National Housing Fund,” he said.

Furthermore, Umar-Dange revealed that to promote transparency, the house would be sold online, adding that interested Nigerians just have to go online, look at the houses they like in any state, and apply.