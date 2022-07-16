The Nigerian equities market closed bullish as the All-Share Index appreciated by 1.27% in the week ended 15th July 2022. This is following the 0.53% decline recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 1.27% from 51,557.41 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 52,215.12 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N28.16 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 0.77% and a year-to-date gain of 22.24%.

Equity market performance

A total of 504.32 million shares valued at N7.52 billion were traded during the week across 12,393 deals on the floor of the Exchange. This is lower than the 822.40 million units of shares valued at N10.37 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 20,643 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 270.55 million shares valued at N2.94 billion traded in 5,730 deals; hereby contributing 53.65% and 39.11% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Services Industry followed with 74.98 million shares worth N168.63 million in 954 deals, while the Oil and Gas Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 42.66 million shares worth N262.00 million in 798 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely GTCO Plc, CAVERTON and UBA Plc accounted for 164.20 million shares worth N1.89 billion in 1,937 deals, contributing 32.56% and 24.73% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 6 indices finished high, while 10 indexes declined with the exception of NGX Growth Index and NGX ASeM Index and NGX Sovereign Bond Index which remained unchanged.

TOP GAINERS

ACADEMY up +16.93% to close at N2.21

CWG PLC up +12.50% to close at N0.90

CAVERTON OFFSHORE up +12.30% to close at N1.37

WEMA BANK up +10.00% to close at N3.74

AIRTEL AFRICA up +10.00% to close at N1905.40

TOP LOSERS

FIDSON HEALTHCARE down – 21.58% to close at N9.41

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE down –17.39% to close at N0.57

MULTIVERSE down –13.33% to close at N1.82

IKEJA HOTEL down –11.36% to close at N1.17

N NIG. FLOUR MILLS down –9.95% to close at N8.60

Summary

Twenty (20) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than thirty-one (31) in the previous week. Thirty-two (32) equities depreciated in price higher than twenty-six (26) in the previous week, while one hundred and four (104) equities remained unchanged higher than ninety-nine (99) equities recorded in the previous week.