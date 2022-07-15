Johnvents Industries Limited has launched its sustainability and empowerment initiative to empower 150,000 cocoa farmers at its cocoa processing factory in Akure.

The event was graced by the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Olurotimi Akeredolu, His Royal Highness, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun, the second, His Royal Highness, the Jegun of Ile OlujiI, Oba (Dr.) Julius Adetimehin, Jimoko, the second and other dignitaries.

Addressing guests at the grand opening ceremony, the Managing Director, Johnvents Industries Limited, John Alamu, described the launch as imperative to the future of cocoa industry in Nigeria.

He said “In this day and age, sustainable agriculture is more important than ever. It is becoming the soul of our business. Through sustainable agriculture, farmers can produce better crops, fight and adapt to climate change, increase their productivity and achieve better lives for themselves.”

“Consistent with the Rainforest Alliance Sustainable Agriculture Standard RA 2020, we are honoured to launch our cocoa sustainability programme which mirrors the thematic goals of the Rainforest Alliance of improving the livelihoods of producers, protecting the rights of farm workers and their families, avoiding the destruction of nature and biodiversity, and mitigating the consequences of climate change.”

According to Alamu, the initiative is both an empowerment tool and a response to the global need for sustainable agriculture.

“This project aims to empower 150,000 farmers covering about 300,000 hectares of farmland in rehabilitation, regeneration and replanting of cocoa trees over the next 5 to 10 years. Under this project, we seek to create a pathway toward more resilient and inclusive agricultural practices in accordance with the RA 2020. The impact areas this programme will focus on include zero tolerance for human rights violations such as child labour, forced labour, discrimination or workplace violence and harassment. It seeks to empower producers and workers to realize better working and living conditions for themselves and their families and protect their human and labour rights.”

News continues after this ad

On the sustainability programme’s objectives, he explained that they are intended to achieve traceability and increase the positive social, environmental, and economic impacts of agriculture while offering farmers an improved structure to constantly improve their livelihoods and preserve their landscapes.

“The programme will achieve the global cocoa traceability goal through a transparent, reliable system that tracks products from the farmer along the supply chain up to the level of the retailer. Already there is an impediment to selling non-certified cocoa products. This initiative will provide our users with the confidence that our certified cocoa is indeed produced according to sustainable standards.”

“By complying with these standards, we can have a positive impact on the planet, its forests, biodiversity, water and climate. Through our sustainability initiative, we will ensure that we and our key stakeholders do not contribute to deforestation, forest degradation, and the destruction of other ecosystems.”

While presenting seedlings to the farmers in attendance, Johnvents Sustainability Consultant, Bolawa Oladokun reiterated the company’s commitment to carry the farmers along and reminded them that their cooperation is essential.

“As Johnvents strives toward a resilient ecosystem, we will carry our farmers along on agricultural best practices related to sustainable production practices, soil fertility and conservation, integrated pest management and safe agrochemicals management. Already we have put structures in place to ensure that environmental and health risks from pesticides are reduced. One of such is the provision of safe agrochemical inputs on credit for improved management of farmers’ existing farmlands.”

“Moreover, the job to be done is a collective one. As we take the first step, our farmers must also commit to the guidelines, practices and support provided to ensure the standards are met.”

In a closing remark by Manager, Business, Sales, and Operations, Johnvents Industries, Caroline Omotosho acknowledged the collaborative efforts of institutions that have made the sustainability programme possible. She appreciated the Ondo State Government for its unwavering support for the company’s projects and the Cocoa Research Insitute of Nigeria for the requisite training it provides for the cocoa farmers.