The Nigerian Customs Services has deactivated Five Star Logistics Limited terminal from its portal at the Tin Can Island port over N97.3 million debt.

This was disclosed by the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) on Friday and confirmed by the Customs Service in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

The Customs Service stated that the only condition for unblocking their access is the payment of the unpaid assessment.

What they are saying

The acting president of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr Kayode Farinto said, “It has been brought to the notice of the National Executive Committee (NECOM) that our members are unable to exit the already released vehicles and cargoes from the Five Star Logistics.

“This is because the terminal operator has been deactivated from the Customs portal as a result of unpaid assessment running into millions of naira.

He urged members to be calm and law-abiding and to keep the receipts of all payments during this period.

Mr Uche Ejesieme, the Public Relations Officer, TinCan Island Port command confirmed that the terminal was owing up to N97.3 million unpaid assessment.

He said: “On July 7, the exit access of the Five Star Logistics was blocked by the Nigerian Customs Service following an investigation which revealed an unpaid assessment to the tune of N97.3 million.

“Customs asked them to pay and the only condition for unblocking their access is the payment of the unpaid assessment.

“Even after payment and we discover that there was no justification for that, there is room for refund,” he added.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported recently that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) revealed the implementation of the e-customs project will generate $176 billion in 20 years.

It said that the $3.2 billion e-Customs project is being financed by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and managed by Huawei Technologies Limited under a 20-year concession window. When fully implemented, it would quadruple Customs’ current N210 billion monthly revenue collection.