The social media platform, Twitter is now back after a major outage that led millions of users stranded globally. Many users of the microblogging site were unable to log in to their accounts.

According to Down Detector, a website that monitors such outages, reports of problems first began to surface at about 12:45 (GMT+1) in the UK, while users in Nigeria were beginning to experience downtime around the same time.

More than 28,000 reports of problems had logged on Down Detector, with users struggling to access Twitter via both the app and website. Some 57% of users experienced problems with the app, while 38% had trouble with the site. A further 6% reported an inability to post tweets.

Most of the issues were reported in major cities, including London and Birmingham in the UK, as well as New York and Los Angeles in the US. Many users could not access the site in Nigeria also during the period of the crash.

It is unclear yet what caused the crash as Twitter has yet to make any official announcement as of the time of filing this report.

Why this matters

Twitter is a popular social media in Nigeria and a go-to platform for businesses, individuals, and the government.

The microblogging site has become a platform for social-political engagements as people regularly host forums through Twitter Space.

Many meetings already scheduled for today would have been cancelled if the downtime had lasted longer.