The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 10 basis point.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.10% to close at 51,339.01 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N28.05 billion to close at N27.69 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 20.19%. The stock market has advanced by 8,622.57 base points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization remained unchanged at the end of the trading session, as all 5 companies closed flat.

Market breadth closed positive as ACADEMY led 14 gainers, and 10 Losers topped by CHAMPION at the end of today’s session.

NGX Top ASI gainers

ACADEMY up +8.70% to close at N2.25

REGALINS up +8.00% to close at N0.27

CWG up +7.95% to close at N0.95

CUTIX up +7.27% to close at N2.36

NAHCO up +5.00% to close at N8.40

NGX Top ASI losers

CHAMPION down – 8.74% to close at N3.55

IKEJAHOTEL down – 7.69% to close at N1.20

INTBREW down – 5.17% to close at N5.50

MULTIVERSE down – 4.76% to close at N1.80

UPDCREIT down – 4.17% to close at N3.45

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 12,181,940

INTBREW – 7,647,213

FBNH – 7,408,141

Top 3 by Value

ZENITH – N148,274,877.40

GTCO – N123,747,286.15

SEPLAT – N115,695,928.10