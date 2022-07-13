The Nigeria Police has placed a total ban on the use of spy vehicle number plates by vehicle owners nationwide.

This was disclosed by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, through a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement titled, “Internal security: IGP bans use of spy number plates nationwide,” the IGP directs a reversal to originally registered number plates, and seizure of SPY plates.

What the Police is saying

The statement read, “This is irrespective of whether it is authorised, or not, as all authorizations are hereby revoked indefinitely.

“This order is necessary to forestall the continuous disregard for traffic rules and regulations and other extant laws guiding road use by individuals hiding under the privileges of SPY police number plates.

“The IGP has therefore directed that police officers and officers of other security agencies attached to VIPs who use the SPY number plates should ensure prompt compliance with this directive or risk being arrested for violation of the order.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has directed Commissioners of Police in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police, to give full effect to the directives as contained above.

“The IGP specifically directed the AIGs and CPs to ensure that all SPY number plates currently in use are confiscated henceforth but the owners of such vehicles should not be arrested unless they are police officers or officers of other security agencies on escort duties.

“The IGP however warned that while carrying out these assignments, officers must ensure the rights and privileges of citizens are respected in line with the laws of the land and in accordance with international best practices.

“Other security agencies and members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the Police in this regard as the moves are aimed at strengthening our internal security.”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had reported that Alkali Baba, had ordered the immediate suspension of the issuance of tinted vehicle windscreen permits across the country in June 2021

He has also directed that the issuance of spy number plates should be put on hold.

These are part of the measures being put in place by the Federal Government to curtail the worsening security challenges across the country.