The Nigerian Exchange Group closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 32 basis point.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.32% to close at 51,390.25 points. In the same vein, market capitalization declined by N90.14 billion to close at N27.71 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 20.31%. The stock market has advanced by 8,673.81 base points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization remained unchanged at the end of the trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as CWG led 12 gainers, and 25 Losers topped by MULTIVERSE at the end of today’s session.

NGX Top ASI gainers

CWG up +10.00% to close at N0.88

CAVERTON up +9.84% to close at N1.34

ACADEMY up +9.52% to close at N0.18

RTBRISCOE up +8.82% to close at N0.37

INTBREW up +8.33% to close at N5.85

NGX Top ASI losers

MULTIVERSE down – 10.00% to close at N1.89

REDSTAREX down – 9.82% to close at N2.48

CUTIX down – 8.33% to close at N2.20

UNITY down – 8.16% to close at N0.45

LIVESTOCK down – 7.97% to close at N1.27

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO – 49,598,208

JAPAUL – 21,911,357

UBA – 19,346,123

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N1,014,807,657.70

UBA – N145,433,248.75

PRESCO – N107,673,036.75