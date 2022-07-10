While the year 2020 continues to be a reference point for economic woes for many, it is interesting to note that there are a lot of businesses that took advantage of the situation, building foundations that could withstand all forms of storms.

One of such business is Episodes Multimedia Creation which took the bull by the horn, defining its niche around content creation during the crisis which erupted in 2020.

“The #EndSARS tells us a lot we want to do in terms of content creation as we jumped on covering the protest which a lot of media outlets did not want to cover,” says Habib Muhammed Olisa, co-founder of Episodes Multimedia Creation in an interview during the Business Half Hour radio programme hosted by Nairametrics on Classic 97.3 FM.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

He explained that Episode is a multi-faceted business with coverage of news and sport, events, movie production, movie playlist, and so on.

“We started two years ago as a record label and then we saw that entertainment is broader and generates a lot more revenue than a record label and ever since entertainment has been a blessing for us.”

News continues after this ad

“Our top earning is content creation in terms of creating football podcast that covers like transfers, rumors, and sport which is what almost everyone relates to so it generates a lot of income. We have animators, videographers, content creators and we also contract for other big companies in Nigeria.

“We focus on creating our own content, we do lives, questions and answers and do stuff our followers want us to do. We also have a football podcast. Everything we do is very original and we post it on our YouTube which generates a lot of revenue.”

News continues after this ad

Over time, the business of content generation has gained a wide audience but the company said it is able to distinguish itself by designing its work content in accordance with what the audience wants.

“What makes us different is our network, utilizing in-person events like game night, curating playlists, listening to events, collaborating with other network and content creators that deliver in person.

Speaking on the business ecosystem for content creators in Nigeria, he urged the government to do more in terms of seeing that developers are more compensated.

Comparing the situation here with that of the US, he said that the US has a lot more friendly working environment as their citizens usually don’t bother about issues like putting on the generator.

Rating entertainment and general content development in Africa, Habib said, “I will say we are at the top, we have raw content, we are not filtered and we have other people stealing from us and that makes us the best. In terms of record label building stuff in Nigeria, we just have a little bit way to go.”

In its five-year projection, he said, “we are currently working on our own episode; all those multimedia award shows where we have freestyles, other content creation and all, where our viewers can engage with us.”