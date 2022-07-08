Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on Friday after being short by a lone man with a homemade gun. He was giving a speech when he was shot.

A doctor at the hospital told reporters that Abe had two gunshot wounds to the neck, with one “reaching to the heart.”

Mr. Abe was said to have been under cardiac arrest when he was brought to the hospital and died subsequently. No bullets were also lodged in his body and the hospital tried to stop the bleeding and administered blood transfusions. He, however, “died of blood loss” the doctors confirmed.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed his death

More to follow…

