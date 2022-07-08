Jose Eduardo Dos Santos, a former president of Angola has died at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain.

This was disclosed by the Angolan government via a statement issued on Friday.

According to the government, he died at a hospital in Barcelona after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 79.

What Angola is saying about Santos’ demise

“The government presents its deepest feelings of sorrow to the bereaved family. He is a statesman of great historical stature, who led the country through very difficult times.

“He was hospitalised in Spain and placed in intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 23,” the statement by the government read.

What you should know about Dos Santos

Dos Santos ruled the Portuguese-speaking, oil-rich state of Angola for 38 years before stepping down in September 2017.

The former President had mostly lived in Barcelona since stepping down in 2017 and he reportedly had been undergoing treatment there for health problems.

Dos Santos, who is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, came to power four years after Angola gained independence from Portugal and became enmeshed in the Cold War as a proxy battlefield.

His rule was allegedly marked by a brutal civil war lasting nearly three decades against US-backed UNITA rebels and a subsequent oil-fuelled boom.