Early this year, Workbay Technology Limited, the owner of The Maverick Estate Gbagada started the development of the last piece of virgin land in Gbagada measuring 39517sqm located at Westex Millennium Estate Gbagada.

The Maverick Gbagada Estate is a sixty plot landscaped Estate that will come with the following amenities: Beautiful gate house, security, perimeter fencing, road network, street lights, drainage system, electrification, sewage system, recreation and green area.

Gbenga Aiyeremi the company’s CEO said “Within 3 months of starting work, we are glad to inform the public that work is advancing on perimeter fencing, drainage, road construction, canal development and so on. We plan to complete the Estate infrastructure by second quarter of 2023. Our clients enjoy instant physical allocation immediately the N10m initial deposit is received, while those who have completed their payment or who did outright purchase can begin building”. He ended by saying “We still have few plots of land to sell which currently sells for N50m per plot and payment can be spread for 12 month at 0% interest“.

Sola Adeyeye, the Co-CEO spoke on how the public who might not be interested in owning a land can make between N10m and N20m in 12months in their buyback program. According to him “We currently have a buyback plan that enables one to buy now at 20% discount while we buy the land back from you after 1 year. Those participating in the program will be at liberty to sell back or hold on to it if they feel they can make more by selling it themselves”.

He also added that, “The entire Estate is just 60 plots, considering where the location is, we are guaranteed of selling out at no time. But since most of our buyers usually sign up for our 12 months payment plan, the buyback idea is to help us attract those that can drop the discounted sum once or at most twice. This will give us the needed liquidity to ensure the ongoing infrastructure work is completed without delay”.

For more information, visit www.maverick.ng or call Dele on 08056868257 or Sogo on 09032275411