The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 7 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 51,791.45 points to reflect a decline of 0.07% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 21.24%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N20.61 billion.

At the close of the market on Monday, the 4th of July 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N27.92 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as FIDSON led 17 gainers and 18 losers, topped by CONOIL at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 9,075.01 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

FIDSON up +9.82% to close at N12.30

LEARNAFRICA up +9.78% to close at N2.47

UPDC up +9.71% to close at N1.13

PRESTIGE up +8.33% to close at N0.39

REGALINS up +7.69% to close at N0.28

NGX Top ASI losers

CONOIL down – 9.90% to close at N25.95

RESDTAREX down – 9.09% to close at N2.50

RTBRISCOE down – 9.09% to close at N0.40

CUTIX down – 7.69% to close at N2.28

UNITYBANK down – 6.67% to close at N0.42

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 25,074,269

GTCO – 20,176,295

UBA – 17,593,981

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N799,895,255.70

GTCO – N413,019,759.30

AIRTELAFRI – N349,273,332.30

Market sentiment trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 17 gainers were surpassed by 18 losers.