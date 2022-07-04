When planning to become a restaurateur, one of the things that have to be considered is the brand. The restaurant business is a risky one because while the product it offers is an essential one, it can be gotten from almost anywhere. The personal brand is what sets a business apart from being just another regular enterprise – it is what the customers relate to. This has caused restauranteurs to consider what would be the best course of action leading to an uptick in themed restaurants in Nigeria.

Finding innovative ways to manage a brand goes a long way in making a restaurant succeed. Word-of-mouth and social media aid this too because people are more likely to visit a restaurant that they may have seen celebrities or influencers go to, if only for the photos of the experience they will get.

Here is a list of restaurants with creative settings to enjoy fine dining in:

Kapadoccia

Also known as the ‘cave’ restaurant on social media, Kapadoccia is an innovative, fine dining restaurant modeled after Cappadocia – which is a cave city in Turkey that is famous for its unique rock formations.

The menu mostly comprises afro-fusion cuisine with a price list of N9,500 – N40,000 for mains.

First launched in March 2021 in Abuja, Kapadoccia gave people a new atmosphere to enjoy good food right after a global pandemic lockdown before it opened in November of 2021 in Lagos.

Pitstop

Pitstop is Nigeria’s first fitness-themed restaurant, decorated with bicycles and bicycle parts and accessories. The Pitstop brand is set on promoting healthy collaboration with fitness enthusiasts.

The restaurant advocates for a healthier lifestyle as evidenced by their menu, community of cyclists and runners, Wattbike studio membership, and bicycle store.

Their menu consists of breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, cocktails, and coffee – which includes a custom blend of coffee. Customers can get food at this restaurant within a price bracket of N5,000 – N20,000.

Amazonia

Amazonia is the only restaurant on the list that operates on reservation only. With a rainforest theme mirroring the Amazon rainforest in South America, this restaurant has a menu inspired by different rainforest regions across the world.

The furniture and ceiling replicate a natural setting with their colours and textures, with animal sculptures, woven chairs and plant life. In lieu of music, they often play rainforest white noise – the sound of birds, gorillas, and chirping. Amazonia is relatively affordable with prices ranging from N3,500 to N30,000.

Sketch

Sketch is Africa’s first 2D/3D restaurant. Similar to Kappadocia, the restaurant opened in Abuja in 2021, before adding a location in Lagos in 2022. The restaurant feels like a coloring book has come to life, with its monochromatic color scheme and simple sketches. With each section, themed around ancient Egypt, Sketch aims to give the illusion of a two-dimension/three-dimension experience that stimulates people’s perception of the restaurant. The food at Sketch ranges from N5,500 to N30,000.

The House

Appropriately named House, this restaurant is set in a building with a welcoming feel. It has several rooms designed differently, with one as a dining space, another room as a lounge, and even another as a café with books for customers to read.

The house has an interesting concept that provides an alternative dining experience, allowing people to each proper meals in any room of their choosing. Prices of food range from N3,000 to N20,000.