The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe has announced that the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) prize money has been increased by 150% to $500,000.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Morocco.

What they are saying

Motsepe said, “We are bringing this competition for the first time in Morocco and we have increased the number of nations to twelve (12) and we have also increased the prize money for the women competition by a hundred and fifty percent (150%), so the winning nation will get hundred and fifty percent more than they received in the past….”

The increment was confirmed in a press statement by the Confederation of African Football which reads;

“In line with the new policy at CAF to make women’s football in Africa globally competitive, the President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe has announced an increase of 150% in prize money for the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022.”

How much will they be earning?

The 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations, officially known as the 2022 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is the 14th edition of the biennial African international women’s football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football.

The overall prize money of the women’s competition has been increased by a total of 150% from $975,000 to $2.4 million with the winner of this year’s edition of the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022, will pocket a whopping sum of $500,000, an increase from the previous $200,000.

The prize money for runners-up has almost doubled from USD 175,000 to USD 300,000 and the semi-finalists will get USD 225,000 each which has increased from USD 125,000.

The new prize breakdown:

Nine-time African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria will kick off their AWCON campaign on Monday evening in a match against South Africa where they will be gunning for the huge $500,000 prize money.

What you should know

Last year, during the draw for the Africa Cup of Nations (men), the president of the Confederation of African Football announced its desire to increase the Africa Cup of Nations prize money up from $4.5million given to Algeria following their Africa Cup of Nations 2019 win.

The Senegalese team was rewarded with $5 million as they emerged victorious against Egypt in the 2021 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations.