Permanent residents in Canada including Nigerians will now be permitted to enroll, as the military struggles with low recruitment levels.

The decision was made five years after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) declared that they will change their “outdated recruitment process” to allow permanent citizens who have resided in Canada for ten years or more to apply.

With only roughly half the candidates it needs each month to reach its target of recruiting 5,900 new members this year, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has raised an alarm about a serious recruitment shortfall that is preventing it from filling thousands of open positions.

To qualify to join the Canadian Army, you must:

Be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident

Be at least 18 years old (17 years old with parental consent), except:

For the Paid Education programs — you may be 16 years old (with parental consent)

For the Primary Reserves—you may be 16 years old (with parental consent) and must be enrolled as a full-time student

Have at least 24 Quebec Secondary IV credits or Grade 10 completion (some jobs need higher levels of education)

Mode of application: For more information about eligibility requirements or the application process, please visit Joining the Forces

You can apply even if you are unsure about the job’s precise criteria. Once your application is received, you will be contacted to see if you qualify.

Start application here