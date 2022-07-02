The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week as the All-Share index gained 0.24% in the week ended 2nd July 2022. This is following the 0.14% decline recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 0.24% from 51,705.61 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 51,829.67 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N27.94 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 0.02% and a year-to-date gain of 21.33%.

Equity market performance

A total of 1.35 billion shares valued at N24.49 billion were traded during the week across 22,155 deals on the floor of the Exchange. This is higher than the 1.12 billion units of shares valued at N13.70 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 22,350 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 1.01 billion shares valued at N6.80 billion traded in 11,352 deals; hereby contributing 74.87% and 27.75% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 79.62 billion shares worth N144.55 billion in 689 deals, while the Oil & Gas Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 73.00 million shares worth N1.86 billion in 1,799 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely MBENEFIT Plc, LIVING TRUST Plc, and GTCO Plc accounted for 484.84 million shares worth N2.41 billion in 2,410 deals, contributing 35.97% and 9.86% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 11 indices finished higher, while 6 indices declined with the exception of NGX Sovereign Bond Index and NGX ASeM Index, which remained unchanged.

TOP GAINERS

JOHNHOLT up +30.16% to close at N0.82

CORNERST up +20.97% to close at N0.75

OKOMUOIL up +12.09% to close at N216.90

TIP up +10.00% to close at N0.44

FBNH up +9.95% to close at N11.60

TOP LOSERS

PZ down – 18.40% to close at N10.20

UPL down –10.42% to close at N2.58

PRESTIGE down –10.00% to close at N0.36

NGXGROUP down –9.55% to close at N22.25

HONEYWELL down –8.91% to close at N2.76

Summary

Thirty-four (34) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than Sixteen (16) equities in the previous week. Twenty-nine (29) equities depreciated in price lower than Fifty-six (56) equities in the previous week, while ninety-three (93) equities remained unchanged higher than eighty-four (84) equities recorded in the previous week.