PremiumTrust Bank has opened a new branch in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The bank, which commenced full commercial banking operations in April 2022, commissioned its fifth branch in the commercial hub of Delta.

Welcoming guests at the tape-cutting event held at the newly built bank edifice, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Emmanuel Efe Emefienim, noted that though the bank was new, it parades seasoned bankers with more than 150 years of experience in the banking industry.

“PremiumTrust Bank is a new bank licensed by the CBN some months back, but it is not entirely new because the management team behind the bank have vast experience in the industry”.

Mr Emefienim highlighted that between April 19 2022, when the bank first commenced its business activities, the Effurun branch became the fifth branch the bank had opened.

“Today marks a major landmark for PremiumTrust Bank as we open our 5th branch. It should also be noted that within the next two weeks, the Abuja branch will be opened – that makes it six branches in a row”.

He remarked that the speed at which branches are being opened underscores the fact that the people behind the bank understand the business – saying, “we are not in it to make up the numbers but to make a whole lot of difference in the industry.

He said that the choice of Effurun was well-thought-out, as it is the commercial nerve centre of the state.

“We will deliver the type of service that is peculiar and unique not just to PremiumTrust Bank but to the host communities”, he added.

Emefienim said that PremiumTrust Bank has come into the Nigerian banking industry not just to increase the number of banking options available to customers, but to do things differently. He highlighted three things that would happen in Effurun as a result of the bank’s entry into the market.

He said: “Firstly, we will be co-creating with our customers to provide customized solutions suited to their needs. Because we understand the customers, we will not throw up products and push them into the market. We want them to be part of the solutions”.

In giving a graphic detail of how the products will be developed, he said, “We will sit with them (customers), consider their needs and come up with solutions that will be tailor-made to address those needs.

“This is unique, and we have started doing it already. In less than three months that we have been in business, we have become the toast of many customers.

“Secondly, the response time from banks to customers is usually a big challenge. In PremiumTrust Bank, we will not only deliver value, but we will always do so with a sense of urgency – this speaks to our speed at execution. When you understand the business and what the customer wants, it is easy for you to respond to their need in record time”.

“So, we deliver service to customers, but we do them with a sense of urgency, executing in a timely manner.

“Thirdly, we will do business not just to make a profit but to impact the community where we serve. One certain thing is that we will not leave Effurun the way we met it.

“Our slogan is – Together for growth. We will support and grow businesses. We will impact the environment. We will touch lives. I am sure that we will make a positive impact within the community. So PremiumTrust is here to stay, and we will deliver the kind of value that will exceed expectations by the grace of God“, he reiterated.

In his remarks, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso Abe I, who graced the occasion with his council of chiefs, offered his royal blessings to the bank to grow and open more branches in the commercial city.

“We will continue to pray to ensure that you have a conducive atmosphere to transact your business in Uvwie and its environs”, the monarch assured.

Continuing, he said; “Choosing Uvwie to open this branch was not a mistake, and I am praying that more branches will be opened in this place within a short time. You have made it clear that you are not leaving Uvwie empty and not leaving Uvwie, so we want more branches in Uvwie. I pray almighty God to bless your staff and create a conducive atmosphere for you so that they (staff) can grow with the Bank”.

The monarch urged the management of the bank to carry the host community along as promised, saying, “If you are operating in an environment, it is necessary that you plough back to the environment. I see your bank as one which will bring growth and development to the people in this environment, and we will do everything to support you“.

He described the bank as a first-class bank and one in a million among the comity of banks in the country, saying; “First, I thank God for having PremiumTrust Bank here. I have gone round the facilities, and it is top of the class of any bank based here. Like I said earlier, we will continue to pray for the growth of this bank“.

Speaking to journalist, Pastor Sunday Edward Akande, an Assistant Continental Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) expressed delight over the setting up of the branch of the bank in Uvwie, saying that it was a good decision. “We are very confident with the bank because looking at the number of people here and the calibre of staff, we are confident that it is a bank we can trust.

Delta state Coordinator of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Engr. Godwin Iruafemi, said it was time to have such a bank in the area, adding that, it is clear that PremiumTrust is prepared for business development and finding solutions to customers’ needs.

The highlight of the event was the official cutting of the tape by Pastor Sunday Akande, Assistant Continental Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), to officially open the bank for business activities in Uvwie and its environs.