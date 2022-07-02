The Nigerian and Portuguese governments have agreed to increase cooperation in the areas of Diplomatic Training, Research and the Exchange of Information and Documentation.

This was disclosed by the Presidency as President Buhari met with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon on Friday.

President Buhari who described the agreements as excellent foundations for increased bilateral trade also described Nigeria as one of the most attractive destinations for investment in Africa. He added that his government is prioritizing building a business-friendly environment.

Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman said the signing ceremony was done by cabinet-level officials from the two countries as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s state visit to the European Union country.

In the signing done by Buhari and the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, the Presidency said, “The MoUs signed include Political Consultations; Diplomatic Training, Research and the Exchange of Information and Documentation.

“Cooperation in the field of Culture; and Cooperation in the Field of Women and Girls Development, Empowerment and Gender Affairs; Youths and Sports were also parts of the cooperation.

Buhari described the signing of the agreements as ‘‘excellent foundations for increased bilateral trade’’.

The President of the Parliament, Augusto Silva expressed happiness with the visit of a Nigerian President 17 years after the last one, expressing gratitude for Nigeria’s reliable supply of Liquefied Natural Gas, the continuing collaboration in the fight against terrorism in Africa, the patronage of a Portuguese company in the construction of the Kano-Maradi railway line and for the support of the Nigerian government for the elected government of Guinea Bissau.

Meanwhile, the largest importer of Nigerian liquified natural gas to Portugal, Galp Energia said that it is determined to increase supplies to Portugal and other European nations while engaging further to facilitate investments by GALP Energia in Nigeria.

