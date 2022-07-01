Zenith Bank Plc has announced the retirementof Mr. Jeffrey Efeyini and Prof. Chukuka Enwemeka as Non-Executive Directors of the company.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with the Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Michael O. Otu.

According to the disclosure, the retirement of both Non-Executive Directors is to take eeffect from July 1, 2022.

The Non-Executive Directors are retiring following the expiration of their tenure of office, having served the Group for twelve (12) years each.

About Mr. Jeffrey Efeyini

Mr. Jeffrey Efeyini was appointed in June 2010 and at various times served as a member of the Board Credit Committee, Board Risk Management Committee, Board Audit and Compliance committee and Board Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee respectively.

According to the bank’s website, He is the Chairman of Zenith Bank (UK) Limited Remuneration and Appointments Committee, Mr. Efeyini is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, United Kingdom. He holds a Masters degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science as well as an MBA from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. Between 2003 to 2009, he was an Independent Director with Union Bank UK Plc, London. He was also a Director and later Chairman of Britain Nigeria Business Council, London. He started his professional banking career with Barclays Bank International, United Kingdom, later Union Bank of Nigeria and rose to the position of the pioneer Chief Executive/General Manager, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, London.

About Prof. Chukuka Enwemeka

Professor. Chukuka Enwemeka He is a Professor at the San Diego State University, California, United States of America. Prior to this appointment, he was the Professor and Dean, College of Health Sciences, University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, United States of America. He was also Professor and Dean, School of Health Professions, New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, New York, United States of America and Professor/Chairman, University of Kansas (Medical Center), Kansas City, United States of America as well as Associate Professor of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, University of Miami, School of Medicine, Miami, Florida, United States of America.

He graduated and obtained his first degree in 1978 from the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. He obtained his Master’s degree in 1983 from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, United States of America and thereafter proceeded to the New York University, New York, United States of America where he bagged his Ph.D. in 1985.

Prof. Enwemeka was appointed in June 2010 and at various tume served as a member of Board Credit Committee, Board Risk Management Committee, and Chairman of Board Finance and general purpose committee, respectively.

The Board and management of the bank appreciate their excellent leadership roles, their strategic insights and contribution to the growth of the bank and wish them success in their future endeavors.