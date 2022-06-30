The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 3 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 51,817.59 points to reflect a growth of 0.03% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 21.31%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization advanced by N8.15 billion.

At the close of the market on Thursday, the 30th of June 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N27.94 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as UPL led 20 gainers and 18 losers, topped by PZ at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 9,101.15 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

UPL up +9.79% to close at N2.58

MCNICHOLS up +9.73% to close at N2.03

CORNERST up +9.09% to close at N0.72

CHIPLC up +8.96% to close at N0.73

JOHNHOLT up +8.70% to close at N0.75

NGX Top ASI losers

PZ down – 9.86% to close at N9.60

TRIPPLEG down – 8.42% to close at N0.87

PRESTIGE down – 7.50% to close at N0.37

HONYFLOUR down – 7.07% to close at N2.76

RTBRISCOE down – 6.38% to close at N0.44

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FBNH – 36,633,772

TRANSCORP – 26,471,291

UBA – 17,504,619

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N1,369,228,050.50

FBNH – N424,130,471.85

AIRTELAFRI – N336,784,741.80

Market sentiment trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 20 gainers surpassed 18 losers.