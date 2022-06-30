In Nigeria, the pharmaceutical industry is thriving albeit with some challenges. For instance, almost all medical products are imported while a few are locally produced. Out of those manufactured locally, nearly all the inputs such as machinery, active substances, excipients, and so on, are imported because only a few activities in the pharmaceutical value chain can be procured locally.

In addition, the sector is challenged by over-regulation driven by government agencies which end up increasing the cost of production. These agencies are: the Nigeria Customs Service, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), NAFDAC, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and National Security Agencies (NSA). Another challenge is inadequate space for shipments to berth these finished pharmaceutical products or raw materials.

In spite of these challenges, some wholly-Nigerian pharmaceutical companies have managed to compete favourably. One of such is Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited.

About

Greenlife Pharmaceuticals began operations as a pharmaceutical manufacturing company in 1995. With over 500 employees and over 75 pharmacists, the company also has a product distribution network that spans the country’s six geopolitical zones.

It was one of the first pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria to sign on to the anti-counterfeiting technology introduced by NAFDAC in 2011 with its flagship anti-malarial drug, Lonart.

Founders

Dr. Obiora Anthony Chukwuka -Executive Chairman

Dr. Obiora earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos in 2008. He went on to study at Leeds Metropolitan University in England, where he earned a Master of Science degree in Corporate Governance as well as a Post Graduate Diploma in Management Consultancy. He has also received an honorary doctorate from Commonwealth University Belize in collaboration with the London Graduate School in England.

After brief training in the drug business, he established Leton Medical Stores in Idumota in 1985. This was later changed to Caleb Pharmaceuticals, and in 1995 it was incorporated as Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Chief Ebere Peter Nwosu – Executive Managing Director

Chief Ebere studied Business administration at the University of Lagos. He is an experienced business administrator having spent over two decades managing Pharmaceutical concerns.

Business Model

The company has a strong manufacturing and distribution network, and the core of its business is the selling of affordable medicines, mainly anti-malaria medications. Many of its goods are also offered for sale in other nations in West Africa and other parts of the world. Moreover, they also employ a distribution model.

The company also engages in indirect selling through marketing communications and community outreach initiatives, teaching the general public about health-related issues as well as testing, diagnosis, and the usage of its WHO-approved anti-malarial medication.

Product Portfolio

Their range of pharmaceuticals includes antimalarials, anti-infectives, anti-Inflammatories, anti-helminthics, anti-hypertensives, laxatives and multivitamins among others. Many of these products are also marketed in some other countries in the West Coast of Africa and other parts of the world.

Some of their popular brand products are:

Antimalarials (Lonart-Ds, P-Alaxin)

Pain Relief (Lofnac 100, Felvin 20)

Bacterial Infection Treatment (Clamoxin)

Muscular Aches and Pain Relief (Power Heat)

Oral Rehydration Salts BP (G-Oral)

Multi-Action Skin Cream (Greensol)

Greenlife Allied is the sister company with products such as Funbact Soap, Day by Day Soap, Yappy Candy, and others in her portfolio.

News

In a bid to promote good health, Greenlife Pharmaceuticals held a public health campaign in Ilupeju, Obanikoro, Oshodi, and its environs as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the month of September. Free health screenings and drug administration were done during the health campaign and screening exercise that was organized in front of the company’s premises in the Ilupeju neighbourhood. Market women, artisans, government employees, and students were among the community members present.

This health campaign was also in commemoration of 2021 World Pharmacists Day.