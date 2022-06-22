Major stocks and the cryptocurrency market have both officially entered a bear market, with the crypto market having lost over $2 trillion since its peak in November 2021 and the U.S. Stock Markets having lost around $10 trillion in value within months.

However, as any astute investor is aware, you can minimize these turbulent moments even when things appear hopeless.

A market is considered to be bearish when it has dropped more than 20% from its most recent top.

Many investors are re-evaluating their assets and investments in order to make the best financial decisions now that the economy is firmly entrenched in a bear market, at least for the time being.

Of course, this does not mean that you should immediately invest all of your emergency funds in cheap meme stocks. Here are some ways to stay isolated from the market downturn.

Keep your emergency cash and be frugal

It is crucial to have an emergency cash reserve of three to six months’ worth of living costs.

Depending on your situation, it might even be higher. In a down market, having cash reserves is crucial. When instead of locking in losses in your portfolio at reduced levels, you may decide to spend some of that income to pay for living needs or significant purchases like domestic repairs or paying for an educational course.

It is also a good opportunity to review your spending and exercise disciplined money management on all fronts. Freeing up money could enable you to profit from the bear market if you’re already managing to make ends meet despite inflation. Instead of completely changing your investments, think about investing new money in high-quality equities and dividends.

Understand your risk tolerance

The consensus among experts was that you must identify your level of risk tolerance and keep a diverse portfolio to offset those risks. You’re better prepared to weather a downturn if your investments are distributed over a variety of companies or, index funds, mutual funds or ETFs that track the global financial market.

Don’t attempt to get too creative and pick certain sectors or firms that may bounce back quickly. If your investments are concentrated in just a few stocks, your investments could suffer a much bigger impact. Use a low-cost fund that covers the entire market to profit from the market’s decline and ride the upswing.

In a bad market, younger investors with more risk tolerance might be even better positioned to add to their portfolios. However, experts advise choosing value equities with strong fundamentals.

After a market slump, DO NOT modify the allocations in your retirement fund. People who don’t receive retirement account advice have been known to cash out or become more cautious during market downturns, which has a negative impact on long-term performance.

Be consistent

You’re more likely to be able to buy stocks at lower prices if you consistently invest a set amount of money, regardless of market conditions, and you may even see the value of the shares increase once the market recovers.

Dollar-cost averaging, or making regular weekly or monthly contributions to your portfolio, is a type of systematic investing that can potentially offer efficiency when the market falls.

Review your long-term financial goals

Investors are advised to have a long-term, strategic financial strategy in place before making any investing decisions.

If you don’t have a plan, this is a great moment to have a [financial] expert construct one, perhaps with the assistance of a registered financial advisor. Once this is done, they may assist you in locating sources of liquidity so you can stay up with inflation and have enough cash to survive in an environment of rising prices.

Finding areas of liquidity that won’t interfere with your long-term objectives, like retirement savings, is also crucial.

Seek professional help

Consider seeking out expert counsel if you feel that your emotions are taking control of you. Your financial strategy can be reviewed by an advisor, who can also provide investment advice that could assist you to limit the impact a market downturn might have on your short- and long-term objectives. Your advisor can also help you stay on course as the markets recover by working with you to make adjustments if your objectives change over time.