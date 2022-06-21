President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated seven new ministers to replace the ones who resigned from his cabinet.

This was revealed in a letter written by the president to the Senate seeking confirmation of the nominated ministers.

The seven names on the letter include Umar Yakub (Kano state), Henry Ikechukwu (Abia State), Umana Umana (Akwa Ibom State), Ekuma Joseph (Ebonyi State) and Goodluck Obia (Imo State), Ademola Adegorioye (Ondo State) and Odo Udi Rivers State.

The senate president read the letter to the lawmakers on Tuesday during plenary.

What you should know

Recall that Nairametrics reported earlier that some ministers including Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Ogbonnaya Onu, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and others officially resigned from Mr Buhari’s cabinet.

The Ministers’ resignation was as a result of a directive from the president requesting them to tender their resignation letters on or before Monday, May 16, 2022, as they pursue their political ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Nairametrics reported that President Buhari had extended his resignation notice to all public office holders in his administration who are seeking to contest in the 2023 elections.

Following the President’s order, the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba was the first to resign from his office to contest for the office of president.

As the directive for resignation took effect, some ministers followed suit with their resignation letters while others withdrew their political ambition to continue as ministers.

A farewell valedictory session was held for the outgoing Ministers on the morning of Friday, May 13 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment was one of those who withdrew his presidential ambition to continue in Buhari’s cabinet.

Following the withdrawal, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said the fate of the returning ministers would be determined by the president who had the final say.