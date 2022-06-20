The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged Prof. Adesanya Adelekan, Macmillan Nigeria Publisher over alleged $156, 700 book fraud.

Mr Adelekan was charged to court alongside one Bola Fasasi. However, only Fasasi was present for arraignment on Monday before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Though Fasasi pleaded not guilty to the charges, Professor Adelekan is said to be at large. They are being prosecuted by the EFCC on amended six-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences.

What happened in court

The charge sheet reads “Macmillan Nigeria Publisher, Prof. Adesanya Iyiola Adelekan (now at large) and Fasasi Bola, sometime in 2018, obtained books worth $156,711.87 for sale by false pretences from BHS Book Printing SDN BHD of Selangor, Malaysia.”

The duo under false pretences, promised to sell the books and remit the proceeds within two weeks of receiving the bill of lading.

The presiding judge, Justice Mojisola Dada ordered that Fasasi be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre. She, therefore, adjourned the matter for July 8, to hear the application for bail.