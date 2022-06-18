Naguib Sawiris, an Egyptian billionaire and business tycoon, is set to make his debut at a nightclub in Cairo as a DJ. And no this is not a joke.

The 68-year billionaire is set to make the debut on Sunday, June 19, at Bibo’s Music night as stated on the Instagram page of the nightclub. They posted an unvarnished silhouette of the billionaire in a sports coat and open collar, and captioned it “Prepare for a night like no other!”

The billionaire who built a $4.6 billion fortune with bold leveraged bets on telecom businesses and gold mines all over the world undoubtedly has unlimited funds to lavish on his hobbies.

What you should know about Naguib Sawiris

Naguib is the son of a billionaire industrialist. And he and his two brothers each independently went on to become billionaires in separate fields. Samih is a hotel magnate and Nassef is a fertilizer and construction tycoon.

Naguib built Orascom Telecom into one of the biggest networks in emerging markets, expanding into Iraq, Bangladesh and North Korea. He became a major player in Europe following a then-record $15 billion leveraged buyout of Italy’s Wind Telecomunicazioni in 2005.

He merged his telecom interests with Russia’s VimpelCom six years later and soon after sold his position for almost $4.1 billion, ploughing much of those proceeds into gold. His holding group La Mancha is the biggest investor in gold miners Endeavour Mining Plc and Evolution Mining Ltd.

DJing is particularly public by nature and requires the ability to think on one’s feet, including being able to read and respond to throngs of dancers. But, if anyone can endure the public spotlight it’s Sawiris.

The billionaire is known for airing blunt opinions. Earlier this week, he ridiculed French President Emmanuel Macron’s caution in negotiating with Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian president a “Hitler in the making.”

He also once faced death threats after posting a picture of Mickey and Minnie Mouse in Islamic dress on Twitter, angering conservative Muslims and prompting boycotts of his companies.

He is also famous for his relishing nightlife. He’s known to roll into the office clothed in the previous night’s club attire and bragging about his salsa-dancing talents to his 7.8 million Twitter followers.

The ultra-rich can recreate their hobbies on a different level than most. Mark Zuckerberg, for example, has said he surfs or hydrofoils daily, while Jack Ma used to impersonate rock stars in front of thousands of Alibaba employees, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s David Solomon is also a DJ for fun.