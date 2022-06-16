The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 69 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 52,411.09 points to reflect a decline of 0.69% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 22.70%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N196.40 billion.

At the close of the market on Thursday, the 16th of June 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.26 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as LINKASS led 11 gainers and 22 losers, topped by CONOIL at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 9,604.65 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

LINKASS up +9.80% to close at N0.56

COURTVILLE up +8.00% to close at N0.54

JAPAUL up +6.90% to close at N0.31

CHAMS up +4.17% to close at N0.25

UPDC up +4.08% to close at N1.02

NGX Top ASI losers

CONOIL down – 10.00% to close at N28.80

BUAFOODS down – 9.97% to close at N53.75

ETRANZACT down – 9.96% to close at N2.44

CWG down – 9.62% to close at N0.94

ETERNA down – 6.25% to close at N7.50

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

STERLING – 63,661,922

ZENITH – 17,335,356

UBA – 17,333,286

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ZENITHBANK – N382,567,451.20

AIRTEL – N342,072,697.80

MTNN – N322,707,981.60

Market sentiment trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 12 gainers were surpassed by 22 losers.