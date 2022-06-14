The banking sector weighed down the Nigerian stock market after trading sessions, with the Tier-1 banks pushing the decline as FBNH, UBA, GTCO and ZENITH Banks recorded losses in share prices.

The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 16 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 53,113.64 points to reflect a decline of 0.16% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 24.34%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N47.31 billion.

At the close of the market on Tuesday, the 14th of June 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.63 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as LEARNAFRI led 8 gainers and 25 losers, topped by CAP at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 10,397.20 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

LEARNAFRI up +9.72% to close at N2.37

SUNUASS up +9.38% to close at N0.35

WAPIC up +5.00% to close at N0.42

STERLING up +1.97% to close at N1.55

CORNERST up +1.64% to close at N0.62

NGX Top ASI losers

CAP down – 9.93% to close at N18.15

CAVERTON down – 7.83% to close at N1.06

LIVESTOCK down – 6.25% to close at N1.50

TRANSCORP down – 5.07% to close at N1.31

CHAMPION down – 4.63% to close at N3.50

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FCMB – 52,081,914

UBA – 47,731,199

TRANSCORP – 39,340,034

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N446,145,716.40

UBA – N365,345,858.05

ACCESS – N293,979,783.90

Market sentiment trend towards the bears despite the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 8 gainers were surpassed by 25 losers.