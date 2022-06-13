The energy crisis appears not to be easing off as the southeast states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo are expected to experience power outages following a system collapse announced by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, on Sunday in Enugu.

Ezeh in the statement said that the system reported system collapse occurred at 6.49pm on Sunday.

What the EEDC spokesman is saying

Ezeh noted that they are on standby waiting for further information on the restoration of power supply from the National Control Centre.

He said, “As a result of this development, all our outgoing feeders are out.

“This has affected supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

“We are on standby, awaiting further information on restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC).’’

What you should know

The power sector in the country has witnessed a lot of system collapse in recent times resulting in power outages across the country.

The national grid was reported to have collapsed several times in the months of March and April due to several reasons ranging from shortage of gas, vandalism which disrupts the transmission system, among others.

Despite the reported capacity of Nigeria to generate 8,000MW of electricity, the country barely manages to generate a little above 3,000 MW in some cases and less than that sometimes.