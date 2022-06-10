The United States government has decided to drop COVID-19 tests as requirement for air travellers coming into the country.

This was disclosed by the White House on Friday, according to CNBC.

According to the report, the President Joe Biden administration is dropping Covid-19 testing for inbound air travelers from abroad after several push for the requirement to withdrawn.

What the report is saying

It stated, “Airlines and other travel industry members had repeatedly pushed the administration for months to drop the requirement, arguing it was hurting international travel demand.

“The rule, established by the Trump administration and later tightened by the Biden administration, required inbound travelers, including U.S. citizens, to show proof of a negative Covid test before boarding U.S.-bound flights.”

Details soon …