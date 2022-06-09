Investors traded N6877.1billion worth of fixed income on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in May when its market capitalisation increased to N22.44 trillion from N21.75 trillion reported in April.
Despite a 12.12% increase in total deals to 74 in May from 66 deals in April, total value traded depreciated by 33.67% to N393.3 million in May from N260.86 million in April 2022.
A report from the Exchange noted that also, total volume traded at the fixed income of the NGX depreciated by 34.84% to close May at 246,038.00 from 377,566.00 reported in April.
Market segments
- According to the Exchange monthly statistics, the Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), market capitalisation added N247.9 million to close May at N7.39billion from N7.14billion in April.
- As ETPs value traded rose by 553.25% to N15.99bmillion in May from N2.45million in April, its volume traded also appreciated significantly by 356.20% to 115,624.00 from 527,481.00
- In the stock market segment, the market capitalisation rose by N1.81trillion or 6.75% to close at N28.57trillion in May from N26.77trillion it closed in April 2022.
- The statistics disclosed that volume and value traded rose by 197.64% and 195.07% to 36.16billion and N303.94billion in May 2022, respectively.
Gainers
- Cadbury Nigeria led gainers chat in May, followed by Abbey Mortgage Bank and Champion Breweries Plc.
- Cadbury Nigeria gained 72.68% to close at N17.70 from 10.25 it opened for trading, while Abbey Mortgage bank appreciated by 60.71% to close at N1.80 in May from N1.12 per share in April.
- In addition, Champion Breweries rose by 42.60% to close at N3.95 in May from N2.77, while International Breweries increased by 41.07% to close at N7.90 from N5.60 per share.
