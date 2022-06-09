Investors traded N6877.1billion worth of fixed income on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in May when its market capitalisation increased to N22.44 trillion from N21.75 trillion reported in April.

Despite a 12.12% increase in total deals to 74 in May from 66 deals in April, total value traded depreciated by 33.67% to N393.3 million in May from N260.86 million in April 2022.

A report from the Exchange noted that also, total volume traded at the fixed income of the NGX depreciated by 34.84% to close May at 246,038.00 from 377,566.00 reported in April.

Market segments

According to the Exchange monthly statistics, the Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), market capitalisation added N247.9 million to close May at N7.39billion from N7.14billion in April.

As ETPs value traded rose by 553.25% to N15.99bmillion in May from N2.45million in April, its volume traded also appreciated significantly by 356.20% to 115,624.00 from 527,481.00

In the stock market segment, the market capitalisation rose by N1.81trillion or 6.75% to close at N28.57trillion in May from N26.77trillion it closed in April 2022.

The statistics disclosed that volume and value traded rose by 197.64% and 195.07% to 36.16billion and N303.94billion in May 2022, respectively.

Gainers

Cadbury Nigeria led gainers chat in May, followed by Abbey Mortgage Bank and Champion Breweries Plc.

Cadbury Nigeria gained 72.68% to close at N17.70 from 10.25 it opened for trading, while Abbey Mortgage bank appreciated by 60.71% to close at N1.80 in May from N1.12 per share in April.

In addition, Champion Breweries rose by 42.60% to close at N3.95 in May from N2.77, while International Breweries increased by 41.07% to close at N7.90 from N5.60 per share.