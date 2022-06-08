The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has stated that there were 80 victims from the terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, revealing that 56 are on admission, two discharged, while the death toll is 22.

The Governor disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening, as he pledged to commit every available resource to hunt down the assailants.

He also directed that all flags be flown at half-mast for seven days.

What the governor is saying

Governor Akeredolu said, “The most unfortunate part is the lives of innocent children cut down in their prime and some severely injured by the mindless attackers.

“The total number of people involved was 80. As at now 56 are on admission, two discharged, while the death toll is 22. Efforts have been deepened to prevent further casualties.

“At Owo, the anger is palpable; the tension is at an abrasive level just as the urge for reprisals is high.”

“Without doubt too, the ripple impact of this heinous act, as well as the understandably angry reaction across the state, could not have been different.

“I promise you that we shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay dearly. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolve to rid our state of criminals.

“In honour of those who lost their lives to this unfortunate attack, I have already directed that all flags be flown at half-mast for seven days” he added.

He added that the days of mourning start on Monday, June 6 and will end on Sunday, June 12 because it is a collective loss to the people of the state’, citing that the attack was an attempt to test the will of the people of the state and indeed, the Southwest geopolitical zone.

“Leave the rest for government to shoulder. I have spoken to the heads of security agencies. I can assure you that security operatives have been deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom.

“I extend my condolences to Kabiyesi, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III as well as to the Lord Bishop of the Catholic Church, Ondo Diocese, Most Rev. Jude Arogundade,’’ the governor added.

It would be recalled that last Sunday, gunmen attacked a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo state and fired at worshippers injuring and killing many.