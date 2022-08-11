Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has released the names of 4 of the suspects linked to the terrorist attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Army after a meeting between the CDS and media executives at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

Recall that a few days ago, General Irabor had briefed the media of the arrest of suspects behind the church massacre.

What the Army is saying

The CDS said that through the collaborative efforts of the military and DSS personnel, 4 of the terrorists who carried out the attack on the Owo Catholic Church were arrested at Eika, Okehi LGA, Kogi State on 1 August 2022.

“Those arrested included Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (a.k.a Bin Malik), Momoh Otohu Abubakar, Aliyu Yusuf Itopa and Auwal Ishaq Onimisi.

News continues after this ad

“The Defence Chief said, preliminary investigation revealed that Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza was the mastermind of the terror attack on the Owo Catholic Church as well as the attack on a Police Station in Adavi LGA, Kogi State on 23 June 2022, during which a policeman was killed and weapons carted away,” the statement said.

The Defence Chief also mentioned the arrest of another terrorist, Idris Ojo (32 years), who was apprehended at Ayetoro Osi, Ondo State through the combined effort of military and DSS personnel on 7 August 2022.

News continues after this ad

“Idris Ojo, the CDS said, was one of the suspected ISWAP terrorists who escaped from the Kuje Medium Correctional Centre highlighted on 5 July 2022,” it added.

The CDS assured the media chiefs that the military, Nigeria Police, DSS and other security agencies were collaborating in many fronts, working day and night to keep the country safe. He appreciated Nigerians of goodwill, in understanding what military operations were like and what the responsibilities of Nigeria Police, DSS and other security agencies were and what they were doing in ensuring that every one of us, within our geographical space, lived in peace and harmony.

In case you missed it

Recall that on Sunday, June 5, some unidentified gunmen launched an attack on a Catholic church in Ondo state in Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing scores of people with many people sustaining serious injuries.

The attackers targeted the St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in the town of Owo as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday, gunning down parishioners and detonating an explosive device.

On June 9, the Federal Government through the National Security Council blamed ISWAP as being responsible for the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday, June 5.

However, the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, disagreed with the declaration of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) as being responsible for the terrorist attack at a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, by the Federal Government, describing their conclusion as being too hasty.

The operatives of the Amotekun Corps have confirmed the arrest of some suspects connected to the terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, that left scores of people dead with many others seriously injured.